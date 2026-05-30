Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Guardians On May 30

Duran is hitting for a .214 BA, .278 OBP and .383 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 26 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Duran has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.24 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

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