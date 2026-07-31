Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Dodgers On July 31

Duran is hitting for a .195 BA, .252 OBP and .337 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .589 and he has scored 46 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Duran has recorded 15 steals on 18 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Edgardo Henriquez gets the call to start for the Dodgers, his first this season.

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