Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Blue Jays On June 18

Duran is hitting for a .213 BA, .273 OBP and .396 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 35 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Duran has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.78 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

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