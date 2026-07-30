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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Athletics On July 30

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Duran has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .197 BA, .255 OBP and .340 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .595 and he has scored 46 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Duran has recorded 15 steals on 18 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Mason Barnett starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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