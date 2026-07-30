Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Athletics On July 30

Duran is hitting for a .197 BA, .255 OBP and .340 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .595 and he has scored 46 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Duran has recorded 15 steals on 18 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Mason Barnett starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.

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