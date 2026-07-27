Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Athletics On July 27

Duran is hitting for a .198 BA, .257 OBP and .345 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored 45 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Duran has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

The Athletics are sending Jack Perkins (2-5) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.75 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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