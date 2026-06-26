Jared Young And Mets Take On Phillies On June 26

Young is hitting for a .242 BA, .311 OBP and .474 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 13 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Cubs.

The Phillies are sending Zack Wheeler (7-1) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.

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