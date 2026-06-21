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Jared Young
New York Mets

Jared Young

New York Mets • #29 1B

Jared Young And Mets Play Phillies On June 21

Jared Young and his New York Mets will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Young has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Young is hitting for a .235 BA, .298 OBP and .424 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 11 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.01 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jared Young

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