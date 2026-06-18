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Jared Young
New York Mets

Jared Young

New York Mets • #29 1B

Jared Young And Mets Play Phillies On June 18

Jared Young and his New York Mets will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, June 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Young has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Young is hitting for a .244 BA, .308 OBP and .439 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 10 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jared Young

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