Jared Young And Mets Face Marlins On May 31

Young is hitting for a .345 BA, .412 OBP and .517 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .929 and he has scored six runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.80 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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