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Jared Young
New York Mets

Jared Young

New York Mets • #29 1B

Jared Young And Mets Play Marlins On Aug. 2

Jared Young and the New York Mets will take on the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Young has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Young is hitting for a .247 BA, .323 OBP and .414 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 20 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.82 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jared Young

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