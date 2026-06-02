Jared Young And Mets Square Off Against Mariners On June 2

Young is hitting for a .306 BA, .381 OBP and .528 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .909 and he has scored seven runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.

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