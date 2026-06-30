Jared Young And Mets Face Blue Jays On June 30

Young is hitting for a .234 BA, .308 OBP and .439 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 14 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (4-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season.

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