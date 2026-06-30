Jared Young And Mets Face Blue Jays On June 30
Jared Young and the New York Mets will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Young has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Young is hitting for a .234 BA, .308 OBP and .439 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 14 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Kevin Gausman (4-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.