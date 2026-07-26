FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Janson Junk
Miami Marlins

Janson Junk

Miami Marlins • #26 RP

Janson Junk And Marlins Take On Padres On July 26

Janson Junk will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Junk has -128 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Junk is 4-6 with a 5.09 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw four innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Janson Junk

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Miami MarlinsRecent Miami Marlins Player News

View All Miami Marlins Player News