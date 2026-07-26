Janson Junk And Marlins Take On Padres On July 26

Junk is 4-6 with a 5.09 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw four innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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