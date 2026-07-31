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Janson Junk
Miami Marlins

Janson Junk

Miami Marlins • #26 RP

Janson Junk And Marlins Play Mets On July 31

Janson Junk will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Friday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Junk has -164 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Junk is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Janson Junk

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