Janson Junk And Marlins Play Mets On July 31

Junk is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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