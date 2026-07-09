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Janson Junk
Miami Marlins

Janson Junk

Miami Marlins • #26 RP

Janson Junk And Marlins Square Off Against Mariners On July 9

Janson Junk will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Seattle Mariners at loanDepot park, on Thursday, July 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Junk has -130 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Junk is 3-5 with a 4.80 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday, May 25 when he tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Janson Junk

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