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Janson Junk
Miami Marlins

Janson Junk

Miami Marlins • #26 RP

Janson Junk And Marlins Face Braves On May 20

Janson Junk will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Junk has -134 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Junk is 2-4 with a 4.14 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Janson Junk

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