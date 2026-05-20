Janson Junk And Marlins Face Braves On May 20

Junk is 2-4 with a 4.14 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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