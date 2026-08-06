Janson Junk And Marlins Face Braves On Aug. 6

Junk is 5-6 with a 4.58 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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