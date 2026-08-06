FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Janson Junk
Miami Marlins

Janson Junk

Miami Marlins • #26 RP

Janson Junk And Marlins Face Braves On Aug. 6

Janson Junk will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Junk has -111 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Junk is 5-6 with a 4.58 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Janson Junk

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Miami MarlinsRecent Miami Marlins Player News

View All Miami Marlins Player News