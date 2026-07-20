Janson Junk And Marlins Play Astros On July 20

Junk is 4-5 with a 4.57 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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