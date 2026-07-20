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Janson Junk
Miami Marlins

Janson Junk

Miami Marlins • #26 RP

Janson Junk And Marlins Play Astros On July 20

Janson Junk will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Monday, July 20 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Junk has -115 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Junk is 4-5 with a 4.57 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Janson Junk

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