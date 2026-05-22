Jameson Taillon And Cubs Square Off Against Astros On May 22

Taillon is 2-3 with a 4.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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