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Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon

Chicago Cubs • #50 SP

Jameson Taillon And Cubs Square Off Against Astros On May 22

Jameson Taillon will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field, on Friday, May 22 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Taillon has +104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Taillon is 2-3 with a 4.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jameson Taillon

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