James Outman And Twins Play Tigers On April 9

Outman is hitting for a .000 BA, .077 OBP and .000 SLG with a 53.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .077 and he has scored one run. In 13 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Outman has recorded one steal on one attempt. He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.