James McCann And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On Aug. 10

McCann is hitting for a .304 BA, .336 OBP and .471 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 11 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Hughes (0-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.

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