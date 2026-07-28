Jake Cronenworth And Padres Play Rockies On July 28

Cronenworth is hitting for a .217 BA, .318 OBP and .297 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored 24 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Cronenworth has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5) against the Marlins.

Michael Lorenzen gets the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season. He is 3-9 with a 6.53 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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