Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Rockies On June 5

Bauers is hitting for a .269 BA, .355 OBP and .484 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 32 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Giants.

Ryan Feltner (2-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.