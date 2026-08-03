Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Pirates On Aug. 3

Bauers is hitting for a .270 BA, .373 OBP and .504 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .878, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 64 runs. Bauers has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Bubba Chandler (3-8 with a 4.56 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 21st of the season.

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