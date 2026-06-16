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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Guardians On June 16

Jake Bauers and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Field, on Tuesday, June 16 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .276 BA, .374 OBP and .519 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .894, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 46 runs (14th in MLB). Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Slade Cecconi gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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