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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Giants On July 28

Jake Bauers and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Bauers has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .265 BA, .370 OBP and .486 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 62 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 60 runs. Bauers has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp gets the start for the Giants, his 21st of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.93 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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