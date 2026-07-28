Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Giants On July 28

Bauers is hitting for a .265 BA, .370 OBP and .486 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 62 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 60 runs. Bauers has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp gets the start for the Giants, his 21st of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.93 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

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