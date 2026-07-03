Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Diamondbacks On July 3

Bauers is hitting for a .264 BA, .365 OBP and .492 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 49 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

The Diamondbacks will send Jose Cabrera (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

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