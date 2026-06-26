Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Cubs On June 26

Bauers is hitting for a .271 BA, .377 OBP and .508 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .885, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.

The Cubs are sending Colin Rea (5-5) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.99 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.

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