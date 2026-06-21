Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Braves On June 21

Bauers is hitting for a .267 BA, .372 OBP and .498 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 41 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.15 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

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