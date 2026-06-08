Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Athletics On June 8

Bauers is hitting for a .281 BA, .376 OBP and .516 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .891, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 40 runs (19th in MLB). Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (1 for 1 with a home run and an RBI) in his previous appearance against the Rockies.

Jeffrey Springs (3-6 with a 4.37 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season.

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