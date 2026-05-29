Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Astros On May 29

Bauers is hitting for a .287 BA, .357 OBP and .494 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 29 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. Bauers has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Cardinals.

Kai-Wei Teng makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.19 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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