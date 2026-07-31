Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Angels On July 31

Bauers is hitting for a .267 BA, .370 OBP and .491 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .861, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 60 runs. Bauers has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a triple) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Ryan Johnson makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 7.34 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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