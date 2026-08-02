Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Angels On Aug. 2

Bauers is hitting for a .269 BA, .372 OBP and .506 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .878, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 64 runs. Bauers has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (6-7 with a 2.70 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season.

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