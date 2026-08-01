Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Angels On Aug. 1

Bauers is hitting for a .269 BA, .373 OBP and .500 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .873, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Bauers has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Angels.

The Angels have yet to named a starter.

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