Jahmai Jones And Tigers Play White Sox On May 30
Jahmai Jones and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Jones has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Jones is hitting for a .162 BA, .230 OBP and .279 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .509 and he has scored six runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the White Sox.
The White Sox will send Anthony Kay (4-1) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.