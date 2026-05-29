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Jahmai Jones
Detroit Tigers

Jahmai Jones

Detroit Tigers • #18 2B

Jahmai Jones And Tigers Face White Sox On May 29

Jahmai Jones and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, May 29 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Jones has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .164 BA, .233 OBP and .284 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .516 and he has scored six runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Brandon Eisert will start for the White Sox, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jahmai Jones

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