Jahmai Jones And Tigers Face White Sox On May 29

Jones is hitting for a .164 BA, .233 OBP and .284 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .516 and he has scored six runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Brandon Eisert will start for the White Sox, his first of the season.

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