Jahmai Jones And Red Sox Take On Athletics On July 29

Jones is hitting for a .160 BA, .239 OBP and .283 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .522 and he has scored 10 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez makes the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 6.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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