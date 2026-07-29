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Jahmai Jones
Boston Red Sox

Jahmai Jones

Boston Red Sox • #37 2B

Jahmai Jones And Red Sox Take On Athletics On July 29

Jahmai Jones and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Jones has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .160 BA, .239 OBP and .283 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .522 and he has scored 10 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez makes the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 6.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jahmai Jones

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