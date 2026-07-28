Jahmai Jones And Red Sox Take On Athletics On July 28
Jahmai Jones and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Jones has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Jones is hitting for a .155 BA, .237 OBP and .272 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .509 and he has scored 10 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.
Gage Jump makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.