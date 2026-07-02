Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Square Off Against Reds On July 2

Misiorowski is 9-3 with a 1.45 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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