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Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers • #32 SP

Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Square Off Against Reds On July 2

Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, on Thursday, July 2 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Misiorowski has +108 odds to total over 9.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Misiorowski is 9-3 with a 1.45 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Misiorowski

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