Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Take On Mets On July 20

Misiorowski is 10-4 with a 1.62 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday, July 7 when he tossed seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.