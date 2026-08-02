Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Take On Angels On Aug. 2

Misiorowski is 11-4 with a 1.58 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.

The Angels are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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