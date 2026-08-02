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Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers • #32 SP

Jacob Misiorowski And Brewers Face Angels On Aug. 1

Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9:38 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Misiorowski is 11-4 with a 1.58 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The Angels are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Misiorowski

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