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Jacob Lopez
Oakland Athletics

Jacob Lopez

Oakland Athletics • #57 SP

Jacob Lopez And Athletics Square Off Against Red Sox On July 29

Jacob Lopez will get the start for his Athletics against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Lopez has -104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lopez is 5-4 with a 6.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing only one hit.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Lopez

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