Jacob Lopez And Athletics Square Off Against Red Sox On July 29

Lopez is 5-4 with a 6.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing only one hit.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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