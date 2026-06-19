Jacob deGrom And Rangers Square Off Against Padres On June 19
Jacob deGrom will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field, on Friday, June 19 at 8:05 p.m. ET. deGrom has -104 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
deGrom is 5-4 with a 3.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Padres are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.