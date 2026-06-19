Jacob deGrom And Rangers Square Off Against Padres On June 19

deGrom is 5-4 with a 3.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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