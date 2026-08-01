Jacob deGrom And Rangers Face Astros On Aug. 1

deGrom is 7-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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