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Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers • #48 SP

Jacob deGrom And Rangers Face Astros On Aug. 1

Jacob deGrom will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. deGrom has -102 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

deGrom is 7-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob deGrom

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