Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Royals On July 17

Merrill is hitting for a .219 BA, .278 OBP and .350 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored 43 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Merrill has recorded 19 steals on 21 attempts. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Blue Jays) he went 0 for 4.

Seth Lugo gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.56 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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