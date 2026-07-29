Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Rockies On July 29

Merrill is hitting for a .235 BA, .287 OBP and .394 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 51 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Merrill has recorded 21 steals on 23 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Hughes makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.