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Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Rockies On July 29

Jackson Merrill and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Merrill has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .235 BA, .287 OBP and .394 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 51 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Merrill has recorded 21 steals on 23 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Hughes makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

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