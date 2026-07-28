Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Rockies On July 28

Merrill is hitting for a .231 BA, .284 OBP and .391 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 50 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Merrill has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Marlins.

Michael Lorenzen (3-9) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 6.53 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.