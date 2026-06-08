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Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Reds On June 8

Jackson Merrill and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park, on Monday, June 8 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Merrill has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .202 BA, .275 OBP and .329 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored 27 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. Merrill has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Andrew Abbott (4-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

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