Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Rangers On June 21

Merrill is hitting for a .216 BA, .278 OBP and .356 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 32 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. Merrill has recorded 14 steals on 15 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending Nathan Eovaldi (6-7) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 87 1/3 innings pitched.

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